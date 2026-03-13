2027: Atiku’s Son Leaves PDP for ADC

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the son of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Adamu Abubakar has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Adamu, who once served as a Commissioner in Adamawa State, confirmed his resignation from the PDP on Thursday.

New Telegraph reports that shortly after stepping down from the opposition party, he completed his online registration with the ADC.

His move comes as political realignments continue ahead of the 2027 general elections, in which his father is widely expected to seek the presidency on the ADC platform.

Announcing the development on his X account, Adamu encouraged his supporters to follow him into the new party.

He wrote: “all my supporters and well wishers to join me by registering with the ADC as we work together to advance the cause of good governance and national development”.

His defection adds to the growing political activity surrounding the ADC as the country’s political landscape gradually begins to shift ahead of the next election cycle.