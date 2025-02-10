2027: Atiku, Tambuwal In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

Share

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former President and his principal, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku, who was the Vice President of Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007 arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Complex, Abeokuta, at about 12.37 pm, in the company of Senator Aminu Tambuwal and Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Sokoto and Cross Rivers State respectively.

READ ALSO:

The agenda of the meeting was not known as of press time filing this report

But the meeting is coming amid plans by opposition politicians to map out strategies and form an alliance against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a bid to win the 2027 presidential election.

New Telegraph recalls that Atiku recently hosted the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at his residence in Adamawa State.

Share

Please follow and like us: