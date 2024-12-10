Share

The media aide of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe has claimed that his principal and Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi would unite to kick out the incompetent and clueless administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Ibe who said the two political gladiators have learned their lessons in the 2023 presidential election said synergy is the new name of politics.

Atiku’s aide made this remark while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on the recent public visits between his principal and Obi.

“Nigerians deserve better than what they are getting. It’s never been this bad in this country and there is no hope.

“The truth of the matter is that Atiku Abubakar has promoted opposition parties to work together, to come together; that is the only way they can kick out this incompetent and clueless government. And I believe that discussions have been going on.

“Lessons have been learnt from 2023 by all parties including Atiku Abubakar and I believe that it is on the basis of the lessons that have been learnt that they are moving forward and having discussions.

They have learnt that lesson and want to be united and go forward.”

