Senator Adams Oshiomhole, lawmaker representing Edo North at the National Assembly, on Sunday said the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, do not stand a chance in the 2027 presidential election.

The former Edo State Governor made this remark during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, the 2023 Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi had been defeated in previous elections on a joint ticket and individually, and would lose the 2027 presidential polls.

“Did Atiku not run with Obi before and contest against the APC. Were they not defeated?

“Throw any number you want to throw. The point is that when these two ran together, they were roundly defeated by the APC.

“They have a history of being defeated together, and they have a history of being defeated apart. So, if they come back together, they will still be defeated,” he said.