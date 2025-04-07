2027: Atiku, Obi In Talks To Join SDP – Adebayo

Share

Prince Adewole Adebayo, 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has disclosed that political gladiators, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are in talks to join the SDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adebayo who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said associates of the two politicians are already in discussions with the SDP leadership.

According to him, while some individuals are engaging in what he termed “Boy Scouts, black market operations,” the party is committed to instilling discipline and order as new members come on board.

“People are joining my party, and we are welcoming them. You can see how active I am in welcoming them,” Adebayo said. “The only little issue we have with some of them is to change the culture where if you have not been in an environment where rules are taken seriously.”

“All these people you have mentioned, El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, even former Governor Peter Obi are coming. A lot of people are coming, and we will welcome them,” Adebayo declared confidently.

When asked about Peter Obi, Adebayo said, “Supposedly, until somebody joins, we don’t know. But people have told me, and the Financial Secretary (of SDP) has also informed me, that they are talking. So we will welcome everybody.”

Adebayo emphasized that the SDP is focused on building a disciplined, transparent platform for credible leadership and a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“If they can stick to our culture and follow the way we do in the SDP and produce a good alternative to Nigerians, we are going to manifestly defeat the APC and retire President Tinubu to Lagos or wherever he chooses in Nigeria,” he said.

The unfolding developments hint at a possible political realignment as the country begins to look toward 2027, with the SDP positioning itself as a credible third force in Nigeria’s ever-evolving political landscape.

