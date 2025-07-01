2027: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Amaechi Uniting To Defeat Tinubu – Phrank Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that prominent opposition figures including Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi are forging a political alliance aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, Shaibu said the alliance is not just about winning power but about rescuing Nigeria from economic hardship and poor governance under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Shaibu stated that former presidential candidates and key political actors, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, are coming together in a broad-based coalition against President Tinubu.

“From Atiku to Obi, from Amaechi to El-Rufai, they are uniting — not just to win, but to rescue,” Shaibu declared.

He accused Tinubu’s administration of gaining power through manipulation, branding it a government of “urban bandits.” According to him, the widespread hunger and economic suffering across the country are fueling the public’s desire for change in 2027.

Shaibu emphasized that no level of propaganda or political branding can cover up the rising levels of poverty and economic hardship Nigerians are facing. He noted that citizens are increasingly disillusioned by an administration that promised “Renewed Hope” but delivered what he called “Renewed Hardship.”

“No amount of propaganda can cover hunger. No PR can spin poverty,” Shaibu said.

“When salaries are worthless, businesses are folding, and hope is taxed, no billboard or ‘thank you’ rally can save you.”

He added that while the APC may dismiss the opposition’s efforts, the power of grassroots mobilization—fueled by citizen frustration—could turn into a political storm that sweeps the ruling party out of power.

“The Urban Bandits may have mocked their hashtags, but they will soon learn that hashtags grow into hurricanes,” he warned.