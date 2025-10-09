2027: Why Jonathan, Atiku, Obi Can’t Defeat Tinubu – Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday, said the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today Program, the former Abia State Governor said President Tinubu has done well to turn around the nation’s economy.

The lawmaker also expressed confidence that Tinubu would win in the Southeast in 2027 and vowed to campaign for the President day and night in his senatorial district and the Southeast.

He said, “My confidence shows you because in Abia, for the first time, President Tinubu is going to win the state in 2027.

“What gives me confidence is my interaction with the people. What we had in 2023 was immaterial. I’m looking at the future

“In 2023, I didn’t put in all my best, but in 2027, I will live there for 5 months, campaigning day and night, it will deliver Abia for Tinubu and APC.

“I don’t need anything from the president to deceive him.”