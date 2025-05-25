Share

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, on Sunday arrived in Abuja for the National Political Consultative Group (North) meeting.

Atiku, a former Nigeria’s Vice President, announced their arrival on his official X alongside a video showing himself and Obi exchanging pleasantries with key stakeholders ahead of the event.

According to a viral video obtained by Sunday Telegraph, Obi is seen addressing attendees, speaking on the country’s current challenges, and highlighting how widespread poverty has hindered industrial growth.

Taking to his handle, Atiku wrote, “Peter Obi and I just arrived at the Abuja Continental Hotel for the National Political Consultative Group (North) event. -AA.”

Meanwhile, Obi in the video said, “I have always said the North can change Nigeria. The greatest asset of this country is in the North…”

However, the exact purpose of the group remains unclear, it is believed to be a coalition platform being explored by northern political stakeholders in preparation for the 2027 presidential elections.

The meeting has drawn several prominent political figures, party leaders, and elder statesmen, Some notable attendees include Rotimi Amaechi, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Adolphus Wabara, and Baba Chir Lawal, among others.

