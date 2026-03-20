The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Sen. Ali Ndume, on Thursday, said that key opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, have not introduced any new ideas capable of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Ndume, who made this remark on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain power beyond 2027.

Citing what he described as a lack of fresh direction from opposition leaders, particularly those associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the lawmakers said he hasn’t seen any new thing they have presented or bring forward.

He said, “I am not worried because no one is coming up with anything new.

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“Everybody is talking about it; it’s either Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Atiku or Amaechi or Peter Obi. I don’t see anything that they have presented.”

The outspoken Senator also pointed to internal divisions within the opposition, noting that despite President Tinubu being in office, rival political groups, especially within the ADC appear fragmented and focused on individual ambitions.

“The man who is now driving is Tinubu, but those trying to take control, and the ADC itself, are always present here and there every day.

“At first, I had a lot of confidence, but when you see people focusing on gaining power for themselves, it’s not a big deal,” he said.

Ndume further acknowledged that although the opposition boasts influential political figures, it has struggled to maintain unity and effective coordination.

“So far, even though they have strong personalities, they haven’t been able to get their house in order. You can’t look down on any opponent, no matter how insignificant they seem.

“Remember, that’s how PDP thought about APC at first, that APC wasn’t serious. Buhari attempted several times but didn’t succeed. So, I’m not writing about Obi or Amaechi off,” he said.