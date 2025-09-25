2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Pledge Support For ADC Presidential Primary Winner

The national caucus of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has secured a commitment from its leading presidential hopefuls to support whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer in the 2027 election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party national leader Peter Obi, and former Rivers State Governor Chibuike Amaechi are among those eyeing the ADC presidential ticket.

At its caucus meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the interim National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the aspirants agreed to rally behind the eventual winner of the primary to ensure party unity.

While Obi, who is currently in the United States, was absent, Abdullahi confirmed that he conveyed his commitment to abide by the outcome of the primary. Atiku and Amaechi were present at the meeting.

The caucus also directed all members to resign their membership of other political parties, although no timeline was given. It was gathered that both Obi and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai sought clearance to complete pending elections in their legacy parties, including the August 16 parliamentary by-election and the November 8 Anambra governorship poll before switching fully to the ADC.

Atiku has already resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but is yet to formally register as an ADC member.

Obi, meanwhile, continues to back the Labour Party’s Anambra governorship candidate, Dr. George Moghalu, even though the ADC is also fielding a candidate in the election.

Abdullahi further disclosed that the ADC National Working Committee (NWC) has been directed to fix dates for next year’s off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. He added that coalition members promoting the new political association, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), have been ordered to discontinue their registration process with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and focus fully on the ADC.

The interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, who was previously linked to ADA alongside Amaechi, was also in attendance at the caucus meeting. Others present included Atiku, Amaechi, el-Rufai, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and the ADC National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf.

This was the first caucus meeting since the Independent National Electoral Commission officially recognized the party’s new leadership.