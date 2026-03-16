2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Force Will Unseat Tinubu – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, on Sunday said an opposition ticket involving former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and a southern political figure could unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Momodu argued that a coalition ticket involving Atiku and a southern politician such as Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi could weaken the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances of winning.

According to him, Atiku’s long-standing political ambition and experience position him as a formidable contender if he emerges as the opposition candidate.

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“I believe if we have a combination of Atiku, maybe with Peter Obi, maybe with Rotimi Amaechi, or any other person that comes from the South, Tinubu will be gone.

“It will be the end of Tinubu’s foundation, not the APC,” he stated.

“From my analysis, Atiku Abubakar – even those who didn’t like Atiku before – now he’s smelling like roses, because the enemy of your enemy is your friend.

“He has prepared forever, just like Donald Trump was preparing forever. People said Donald Trump is old, and like a joke, he is doing his second term now.

“I believe that there must be opposition politics; there must be opposition candidates. But Tinubu wants to contest against himself, and it doesn’t make sense to me,” Momodu said.