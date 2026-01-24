The political temperature in Nigeria is rising as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Once considered a minor player, the party is now at the centre of speculation over who will emerge as its presidential candidate.

Among the frontrunners are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Peter Obi, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai – a lineup signaling a high-stakes contest with national implications.

Historically smaller than the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ADC has gained new prominence through recent defections from both major parties, positioning it as a potential hub for a united opposition.

The entry of high-profile politicians into its presidential race has energised the party, raising both expectations and internal tensions. Atiku Abubakar, a veteran of national politics with decades of experience and multiple presidential bids, brings strategic depth and a vast political network.

Supporters argue that his experience could stabilise the party and appeal across regions. Atiku has been in the race since 1992 in the days of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and he was the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.

He has also contested for the office several times and has shown interest in the coveted office again. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, represents a younger, reformist vision focused on fiscal responsibility and grassroots governance.

His popularity among urban youths and professionals could broaden the ADC’s voter base and inject fresh momentum.

He was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections and he is seen as someone that could pull crowd and win the office for the party if fielded as the presidential candidate of the party in 2027.

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, offers organisational expertise and deep influence in the South-South region.

Known for mobilising resources effectively, Amaechi could strengthen the party’s foothold in Nigeria’s oil-producing states.

He contested the primary of the APC in 2023 and came second behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu before he later left the party.

Nasir el-Rufai, a technocrat-turned-politician is known for reforms in Kaduna State, appeals to reform-minded voters, particularly in the North, providing the ADC with geographic balance and strategic leverage in key electoral zones.

He is seen as a brilliant politician who has all that is needed to move the country forward if given the opportunity to serve.

Analysts note that the contest is not merely about personalities but also about alliances. The party must manage competing ambitions and build con- sensus to avoid internal fragmentation.

“The real test for ADC will be unifying these heavyweight aspirants under a coherent platform that resonates with Nigerians across ethnic and regional divides,” says political analyst Dr. Akin Adetunji. Grassroots mobilisation is already underway.

State congresses, town hall meetings, and outreach programmes are being conducted to gauge support for the aspirants.

Party leadership faces the delicate task of ensuring a transparent, inclusive selection process that enhances ADC’s credibility ahead of 2027.

According to insiders, the party prioritises experience, integrity, and grassroots appeal in its selection criteria.

“We want someone with a proven track record, someone who resonates with ordinary Nigerians, and someone who can inspire confidence internationally,” said a senior ADC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Internal competition complicates the process.

While some aspirants are technocrats with clean records, others bring mass mobilisation capacity. Balancing these interests is crucial to prevent disputes that could weaken party cohesion before the elections.

Historically, the ADC has leveraged strategic alliances and coalitions to punch above its weight.

“The ADC’s strength lies in attracting defectors while maintaining its identity,” “Choosing the right candidate could redefine the party’s relevance on the national stage,” notes political commentator Dr. Adetunji. Observers believe the ADC is positioning itself as a viable third force.

But to make a credible impact in 2027, the party must reconcile internal interests, articulate a compelling national agenda, and build strategic alliances.

As Nigerians await the party’s choice, attention is on whether the ADC can convert growing popularity into electoral success, potentially reshaping the country’s political landscape.

The battle for its presidential ticket reflects the broader evolution of Nigerian politics, where voters increasingly look beyond the traditional two-party system for leadership capable of addressing systemic challenges.