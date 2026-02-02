2027: Atiku Meets With ADP Excos

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has met with the leadership of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) at his Abuja residence, in what seems like a broader consultation to enhance his presidential bid.

The ADP National Chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, who confirmed the private meeting on Sunday, described the move as part of the party’s ongoing engagement with key democratic stakeholders.

According to Sani, the discussions were centred on protecting democratic pluralism, enhancing opposition stability, and safeguarding credible electoral choices ahead of the 2027 elections.

He further stressed the importance of preserving democratic competition, ensuring stable and constitutionally compliant political platforms, and promoting responsible preparedness to protect voter choice and institutional integrity.

Sani said: “The national leadership of the ADP, led by the National Chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, held a high-level consultative meeting with Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, as part of its ongoing engagements with key democratic stakeholders.”

READ ALSO:

She further refuted speculation that the meeting was aimed at merging parties or recruiting individuals into ADP, stressing that the engagement was part of broader consultations with senior democratic stakeholders.

“ADP remains focused on institutional stability, constitutionalism, and keeping credible options open for Nigerians. Any future decisions, if and when they arise, will be taken transparently and communicated formally,” he said.

Despite the denials, political analysts note that the meeting comes amid rumours of a potential Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance to contest the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket against Atiku, fuelling speculation that the discussions could be part of strategic pre-election manoeuvring.

Yabagi again dismissed any likely speculation about the motive of the meeting, saying the “engagement was not about a merger with any party, nor was it about recruiting any individual into ADP.

“The meeting formed part of ADP’s ongoing consultations with senior democratic stakeholders on protecting democratic pluralism, opposition stability, and responsible preparedness ahead of 2027. We believe such conversations are healthy and necessary in the current political environment.

“There is no hidden agenda or transactional ‘catch.’ ADP remains focused on institutional stability, constitutionalism, and keeping credible options open for Nigerians. Any future decisions, if and when they arise, will be taken transparently and communicated formally.”

There is, however, speculation that the meeting was part of moves to form an alliance ahead of the elections.