2027: Atiku, Mark Selfish Politicians, Not Threat To APC In Benue – Omale

The Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Benjamin Omale, has said that the presence of former Senate President, Senator David Mark and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would not affect the APC in the state come 2027 general elections.

Omale disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital.

He described both Mark and Atiku as a group of selfish politicians using the coalition to pursue personal agendas, having lost patronage in the current political dispensation.

“Go to Otukpo and other parts of Idoma land in Benue State, for instance and find out for yourselves, you are journalists. Is it the man who, as Senate President for eight years, could not influence the rehabilitation of the roads to his hometown, Otukpo, where he presently resides?

“David Mark, till today, comes to Otukpo on a helicopter. Is that the type of person you think should be a threat to the APC?

Omale insisted that the ex-Senate President has no such followership in Idoma land as outsiders may think.

The Benue APC chairman insisted that the party, both at the national level and in Benue State, was intact and is not afraid of any individual, coalition or political party.

He expressed optimism that with the infrastructural transformation, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has brought to the state within two years of his administration, the APC will continue to succeed because the party came to power by the grace of God and will maintain its lead because of its performance.