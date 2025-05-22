2027 : Atiku-Led Coalition Denies Adopting ADC As Political Platform

Share

The leadership of the proposed 2027 National Coalition reportedly spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied claims circulating in the media that it has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its official political platform ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In a statement released on Thursday, Malam Salihu Lukman, a prominent coalition member and former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), firmly refuted a report by Vanguard Newspaper which claimed he had been appointed to head the coalition’s secretariat.

“My attention has been drawn to the Vanguard publication claiming that I have been appointed to head the Secretariat of the coalition. The public should disregard the story as it is completely false. No such decision has been taken,” Lukman stated.

No Platform Has Been Adopted Yet, Says Coalition Insider

Lukman also dismissed reports that the coalition had adopted ADC during a meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. He clarified that discussions among coalition leaders are still ongoing and that no final decision has been made regarding a political platform for the 2027 presidential election.

“Also false is the report that the coalition has adopted the ADC. The truth is, negotiations among all coalition leaders are progressing very well. Final decisions about the political platform for the 2027 election will be taken soon,” he said.

Formal Announcement to Follow Final Agreements

He assured Nigerians that once negotiations are concluded, a formal announcement would be made by the coalition’s leadership. He emphasized the importance of patience and encouraged the public and media to verify claims before dissemination.

“The public is urged to disregard the false reports. Once a consensus is reached, the coalition leaders will make an official statement,” Lukman added.

Background: Opposition Movements Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Atiku-led coalition is part of a broader effort by several opposition figures, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, to build a united political front aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. However, coalition talks remain fluid, with no official platform or flagbearer yet announced.

As 2027 draws closer, Nigeria’s political landscape is experiencing strategic realignments, with discussions centered around ideology, political structure, and public appeal rather than party branding alone.

