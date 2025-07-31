2027: At SABMF’s Summit, North Scores Tinubu High On Electoral Promises

Stakeholders from the North has scored President Bola Tinubu high on his electoral promises after a 2-day government and citizens engagement summit in Kaduna.

The engagement summit was organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) with participants drawn from the 19 Northern states in line with its objective of deepening dialogue between critical stakeholders and the public to drive inclusive decision-making.

In a communique after the event read to journalists by the Director General of the Foundation, Dr. Abubakar Gambo Umar, the summit concluded that Northern Nigeria acknowledges and commends the present administration’s performance in fulfilling its electoral promises in many areas and also appreciates subsisting challenges.

Stakeholders commended the government’s high and commendable performance in fulfilling many of his electoral promises, particularly in security, infrastructure, and economic reforms, adding that at the end of the exhaustive and frank conversations over the two-day period, the summit observes that “government demonstrated openness to dialogue and continuous citizen engagement.”

Part of the statement said: “The administration’s delivery of electoral promises in security, infrastructure, and economic reforms was high and commendable.

Northern Nigeria contributes significantly to national stability, development, and electoral outcomes. “The problem of Almajiri and out-of-school children remain a key concern of Northern Nigeria. Equitable resource distribution is essential to address regional imbalances.’