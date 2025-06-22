2027 Aspirations: Northern Leaders Urged To Support Wamakko

Share

A bold political appeal has emerged from Sokoto State, as the Executive Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Area, Abdullahi Yarima, has called on Northern leaders to rally behind Senator Aliyu Wamakko as Vice President in the 2027 general elections.

Yarima made the call amid speculation that President Bola Tinubu is considering selecting his 2027 running mate from the North-West.

Describing Wamakko as a “symbol of Northern resilience” and “the most qualified partner to reinforce President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria,” Yarima urged regional unity in support of a candidate with deep grassroots connections and broad national experience.

“In Senator Wamakko, we have a man who embodies integrity, wisdom, and enduring service to Nigeria,” he said. “He represents the best of Northern values—honesty, unity, and commitment to development.”

Yarima highlighted Wamakko’s long-standing political career, including his tenure as former Governor of Sokoto State and current senator, as evidence of his capacity to bridge local and federal leadership. He said this unique experience positions him to serve as a strategic partner to President Tinubu.

“Senator Wamakko is not just a leader; he is a movement,” Yarima added. “He is the pride of the North and a trusted statesman who understands the complexities of our region and the broader national interests.”

Echoing sentiments shared by several political stakeholders in the region, the Kebbe council boss maintained that nominating Wamakko as Deputy President would affirm the North’s commitment to balanced, inclusive governance under the Tinubu administration.

He also emphasized Wamakko’s track record of loyalty, mentorship, and effective governance, noting these qualities would help strengthen national stability and deepen democratic values.

“This is not just about politics,” Yarima said. “It’s about securing a future where experienced, visionary leaders drive national development. Wamakko has walked this path and proven his worth.”

The call from Kebbe comes amid growing conversations about the 2027 elections, as regional leaders weigh alliances and strategies likely to shape Nigeria’s next political chapter.

Support for Senator Wamakko’s elevation is said to be gaining momentum, particularly among youth groups and Northern APC stakeholders, who view his potential candidacy as a stabilizing force in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

As 2027 approaches, Yarima’s call may mark the beginning of a broader coalition pushing for strategic Northern representation and partnership within the ruling party’s national leadership structure.

