A Northern Social-Political and advocacy group, Arewa Think-Tank (ATT), has renewed its relationship with the Southwest geo-political zone ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The group led by a former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, met with the Afenifere Social-Political group at the house of the leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and agreed to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next presidential election.

The ATT delegation to Akure, the Ondo State capital, was led by Muhamadu Alhaji Yakubu, Muhammad Ibrahim, Ahmed Tijani Hamisu, Wasila Abdul Hamid, and Adamu Sani harped on the unity of the country, emphasising the need for President Tinubu to complete the eight-year tenure of the South.

Speaking at the house of Afenifere leader, Yakubu, who represented Yero, said the Northern part of the country has agreed to support Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election to complete the tenure of the South since the late President Muhammadu Buhari has completed the eight-year tenure of the North.

His words “We are here today to renew our relationship with the Southwest, to reassure the Southwest that the North will stand by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. And we want to also thank you, sir, for the Southwest to have given us a Nigerian president who has a vision, who has a mission, who has been doing well in the last two years.

“We are also here to present to you his mid-term scorecard, his impressive mid-term scorecard. We are very sure and very hopeful that he will take us to the promised land. We have seen in the last two years, we have seen what inter-regional collaboration and support can do and what it has done to move this country forward.

“We are happy with him. We are impressed with his scorecard so far. And we want to renew this support and collaboration with the Southwest. And we want to thank the Southwest elders, particularly the Afenifere. In our place, you don’t give all the news at the same time. You give it in brief. And at a particular time, you give the detailed news.”

Speaking on behalf of Afenifere, Oba Olu Falae said the North and the Southwest have worked together as allies over the years and would be united in the interest of the country.

Falae said Tinubu, as a civilian president, understands the problems of Nigeria and dares to deal with those challenges, especially the removal of subsidies from the petroleum products.

The octogenarian leader of Afenifere said, “We all knew that our subsidy was benefiting a gang of people who became billionaires at our expense. No government in the past dared to touch it.

“But Tinubu had the courage, and he did it. Secondly, as an economist and a banker, I was horrified that Nigeria had about six different exchange rates.

“If you want to import raw materials, you have a rate. If you want to subscribe to a professional society abroad, you get a rate. If you are going on a pilgrimage, you have a rate.

“No country with multiple exchange rates is ever going to make it or attract investments from abroad because people want to be certain what the exchange rate will be, first, when they are investing, and second, when they are repatriating. Again, no government dares to touch those exchange rates. Tinubu had the courage and he removed them.

“When he did so, many people screamed and shouted because it was painful. The price of petrol went up by about N400 to N1,200, and the price of everything went up. It was a terrible, terribly hard time.

“But what he did was absolutely necessary. All I can say is that, if I were the one doing it with my experience, there were a few things I would have done before announcing those changes to minimise the negative effect.

“But we thank God things are getting better now. The price of food is down, and I am a farmer. This time last year, a truck full of cassava tubers was N450,000. Today, it is N150,000. A congo of gari when he announced the policy was 1,500.

“Today, it is N700. Those who are doing publicity for him, I don’t know what they are doing. These are the things they should be letting the nation know. This is not a theory.

“A congo of rice then was N3,500. Today, it is N1,500. Apart from accommodation, food is the most important item. So, despite the very drastic decisions, the economy is getting better. I want to thank you for your initiative to come and see our papa and to continue the old dialogue and relationship that we had.

The communique made available to reporters by the National Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, harped on the unity of the country and sought the support of every citizen for the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

Omololu said the Yoruba socio-political organisation commended the Arewa leadership for their resolute commitment to fostering a genuine partnership grounded in truth, fairness, and inclusivity.

According to him, the revitalised collaboration builds upon the historic unity of Nigeria’s founding fathers in pursuit of a just and flourishing federation.

He said both parties resolved to establish a joint framework to advance meaningful discussions on constitutional reform, national security, and economic cooperation.