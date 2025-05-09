2027: Arewa Community In Delta Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori’s Re-Election

Share

The Arewa Community in Delta State has thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, endorsing both leaders for re-election in 2027.

They also formerly announced their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and called on fellow northerners across Nigeria to support the current administration through the end of its second term in 2031.

At a well-attended rally held in Asaba yesterday, the community praised the leadership qualities of both Tinubu and Oborevwori, citing ongoing development projects and inclusive governance as key reasons for their continued support.

In an address delivered by their leader and Chairman of the Delta State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Auwalu Tukur, the Arewa community acknowledged President Tinubu’s efforts in stabilizing Nigeria’s economy and strengthening national unity.

“We want to pledge our absolute support and loyalty to the government of His Excellency Alhaji Bola Tinubu,” the statement read.”

