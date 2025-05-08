2027: Arewa Community In Delta Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori 

Share

The Arewa Community in Delta State has declared its support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2027 general elections.

At a rally held in Asaba on Thursday, the community formally announced its alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and called on fellow northerners across Nigeria to support Tinubu’s administration through to the end of its second term in 2031.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the community and Chairman of the Delta State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Auwalu Tukur, commended President Tinubu’s leadership, crediting him with stabilising Nigeria’s economy and fostering national unity.

He said the President deserved a second term to consolidate on the progress made so far.

“We want to pledge our absolute support and loyalty to the government of His Excellency Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.

At the State level, the community expressed strong support for Governor Oborevwori, praising his inclusive leadership and visible achievements in governance and development.

The community described Delta as the “fastest growing state in the entire West African Sub-Region” under the governor’s watch.

They lauded Oborevwori for transforming the state into what they called a “construction site,” with rapid infrastructural development and the inclusion of Arewa members in strategic government positions such as Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, and Board Chairmen.

“We are most grateful to your administration,” the community said.

“Many of our members have been appointed to various offices… we truly appreciate you because we have never had it this good.”

Declaring their full backing for the governor’s second term bid, the group affirmed: “Where Sheriff goes, we go. We stand with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.”

The Arewa group also appealed to northern Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu and exercise patience until 2031 before seeking another opportunity at the presidency, emphasizing that such political maturity would enhance equity, national cohesion, and stability.

The endorsement signals a significant political development, aligning northern residents in Delta with both the ruling APC at the federal level and the PDP-led government in the state—a rare display of cross-party unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

