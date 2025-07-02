2027: Aregbesola Joins Coalition, Appointed As Interim Scribe

The immediate past Minister of the Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola alongside his numerous supporters have joined the coalition initiative being proposed by the opposition to oust the Bola Tinubu led government.

The decision of the former minister alongside his support group called the Omoluabi is contained in a statement culled from the verified Facebook page of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

In the statement addressed to his supporters as well as all Nigerians, Aregbesola wrote, “It is with deep humility, a profound sense of duty, and unwavering hope for our people, nation, race and party and that I accept the appointment as The National Secretary of our great party.”

The move marks many months of speculation regarding his (Aregbesola’s) political future in the aftermath of his suspension from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While lamenting that the various political parties have become mere political platforms for which leadership emerge, Aregbesola stated,

“Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shellsâ€”merging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality.

“There is little regard for the people, and even less for the country.

“That is not the kind of party we must be. That is not the kind of party I will serve,” he wrote.

Unfolding his agenda, the former minister wrote,” As The National Secretary, I will work to build a party that has a clear ideological compassâ€”a party that is absolutely committed to the people, rooted in democratic values, rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency and national development.

“A party that listens and works for to the people, not only during elections, but every single day.”