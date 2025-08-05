2027: Arabambi Faults Obi’s Single-Term Proposal

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi has dismissed the one-term presidency proposal of, Peter Obi, its 2023 presidential candidate, urging Nigerians not to place trust in his pledge if elected president.

Arabambi who made this remarks on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television, argued that Obi’s promise to serve only one term if elected president lacks credibility.

He referenced Obi’s defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as evidence, claiming it casts doubt on his ability to honour such commitments.

Arabambi cautioned that Obi’s one-term pledge should not be taken at face value, arguing that his support in the last presidential election stemmed largely from widespread youth frustration with the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “So, we are not going to trust him. So, Peter Obi cannot be telling Nigerians, ‘Oh don’t worry, I will do a single term’ when with his own mouth, he said he would stay in APGA. ”

He further alleged that Obi made no financial contributions to the Labour Party and instead benefited from the platform.