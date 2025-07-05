Primate Elijah Ayodele, a renowned spiritual leader and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Saturday issued a warning to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Cautioning that the party is already making critical errors that could cost them re-election, Primate Ayodele noted that the forthcoming APC’s national convention will trigger an internal crisis that may ultimately destabilise the party.

The man of God made this declaration in a prophetic message shared during his annual prophecy book launch, Warnings to the Nations.

According to the revered cleric, “For APC, their convention is dangerous, and it will mark the beginning of a serious crisis. Tinubu must not sleep; mistakes are being made already. I see serious problems in the party, but they are not yet seeing it.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that the prophetic warning is coming at a time when there are political tensions among parties, and opposition forces start to organise for the 2027 elections.

Primate Ayodele, known for his bold and often accurate predictions, also addressed the political strategy of opposition figures, advising them against depending on the newly proposed coalition platform, All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

He said, “ADA will not give you anything. ADC is better for a coalition front than ADA. Even SDP cannot make any tangible movement.

“Let them use ADC so they won’t build on an infertile ground,” he advised, recommending the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a stronger alternative.