2027: APC’ll Explore Consensus To Pick Candidates – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has clarified that he has not endorsed, approved, or promised any elective ticket to any aspirant for the 2027 elections, cautioning party members against rumours, assumptions, and political falsehoods capable of creating divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a state APC stakeholders’ meeting, the governor said it was necessary to state his position amid widespread speculation ahead of party primaries for elective positions.

“Let me quickly correct this, because in the political climate there are many falsehoods, lies, insinuations, and assumptions that try to create cracks and divisions. I want to emphasise that I have not promised anyone a ticket, whether for the State Assembly, National Assembly, or a return ticket,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa added that all party leaders would participate in the candidate selection process, which the APC intends to conduct through a consensus arrangement. He urged members to remain disciplined and united, stressing that protecting the party’s gains was now in their hands.

The governor noted that most National Assembly members from Ondo State were present at the meeting, while absentees had sent apologies due to national commitments. He affirmed that APC remains the only viable party in the state and encouraged members to work together to build Ondo.

He also stressed the importance of the APC e-registration exercise, noting that as of the meeting, the state had recorded 128,770 registered members, ranking third in the South-West, with room for improvement. Efforts to address National Identification Number (NIN) challenges, strengthen logistics, and decentralize registration points were ongoing.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the quarterly stakeholders’ meeting was part of his expanded consultations, highlighting the state’s achievements in infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, security, and urban renewal in Akure. He disclosed that several investment projects had reached the memorandum of understanding stage and would soon commence ground-breaking.

APC leaders and stakeholders at the meeting reaffirmed their confidence in the party and the governor, pledging stronger mobilisation ahead of upcoming elections.

Dr. Isaac Kekemeke, National Vice Chairman of APC, Southwest, praised the governor’s efforts at uniting the party, describing the urbanisation of Akure as visible and impressive. He commended Aiyedatiwa for publicly affirming that he harboured no political enemies, stating, “We are one state under the governorship of Aiyedatiwa.”

Engr. Ade Adetimehin, state caretaker chairman of APC, described the party as the most dominant political party in Nigeria, urging members to remain united, saying, “Our symbol is blue. The more united we are, the stronger we become. We must tolerate one another to get to where we are going.”

Goodwill messages from party stakeholders included Dr. Olumide Aliu, who praised the governor’s developmental projects, Mr. Adeyemi Olayemi, who assured the governor of party readiness for electoral victories, and Idowu Otetubi, who commended infrastructural projects and appointments.

Other contributors included Chief Mrs. Lola Sessy, who appealed for improved rural road access, and Mr. Rotimi Wilson, who highlighted challenges with online registration.

Derin Adesida described the governor’s administration as ushering in a “golden age” for Ondo State, while Senator Jide Ipinsagba commended his efforts in fostering party unity.