2027: APC’ll Deliver Tinubu, NASS, Govs, Others – Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed confidence that the party will secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the National Assembly, governors, and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda, who dismissed the chances of opposition parties including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said their bid to unseat President Tinubu would fail.

Addressing hundreds of party loyalists under the aegis of the APC League of Professionals during a solidarity visit to the party’s national secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja, the APC National Chairman cited the achievements of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as evidence of progress.

He assured that the APC would ensure victory for all its candidates contesting gubernatorial, National Assembly, and state assembly seats nationwide.

Describing himself as a bridge between generations, Yilwatda highlighted initiatives like the student loan scheme and youth empowerment programmes as examples of President Tinubu’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, “The child of the poorest man in Nigeria can now go to school up to any level without borrowing from anywhere. The government has made provision for that. This is the first time we’ve seen this in Nigeria’s history.

“The government has deposited N1.5 billion into the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to support young Nigerians interested in farming. We also have the Youth Fund now accessible to young people. Never before has any government done this. The opportunities for youth today are right under our President.”

He added: “Our Renewed Hope Agenda targets people like you. I look forward to working with you to ensure that in 2027, we deliver the President, Governors, Senators, and members of both the National and State Assemblies.”

In his remarks, the leader of the visiting delegation and pioneer Secretary of the APC in Bayelsa State, Hon. Marlin Daniel, expressed confidence in Yilwatda’s leadership and ability to steer the party toward greater success.

He also commended President Tinubu and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma, for selecting Yilwatda as APC National Chairman, saying his blend of technocratic expertise and political experience makes him the right man for the job.