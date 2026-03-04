2027: APC’ll Clinch All Elective Positions In Nigeria – Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win all elective positions, including the presidency, in 2027.

Speaking during the APC State Congress held on Tuesday, which ushered in a new set of executive members in a peaceful and transparent manner, Governor Zulum said: “APC remains the workhorse and, Insha Allah, the only party that will win all elections, not only in Borno State but also in Nigeria.”

The congress, chaired by Mr. Jones Erue, had a total of 1,560 delegates in attendance. The event, held at the defunct Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, produced 38 executive committee members by consensus who will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Addressing delegates and other party stakeholders, Governor Zulum declared that the APC remains the “workhorse” of Nigerian politics and is well-positioned to win future elections in the state and across the country.

Zulum said the emergence of State Executive members by consensus demonstrated the unity of the APC in the state, further affirming Borno as one of the most united APC chapters in the country.

“Today’s election has shown that Borno State operates a unified system within our party hierarchy. We have no division in our party,” he added.

While acknowledging the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima for laying a strong foundation for the party in the state, the governor congratulated the newly elected executives and assured them of the state government’s support. He noted that former party officials would remain relevant within the APC structure.

“All former party executives from the state to the ward level will not be left behind. They will be streamlined into our party structure as ex-officio members and assigned other important responsibilities because of their immense contributions,” the governor added.

“We will not allow anybody without the required capacity to come and take over the affairs of the party. The party will remain resolute under my leadership and, Insha Allah, we shall succeed,” he emphasized.

The governor commended members of the Congress Committee for conducting a credible election and equally praised party delegates for their loyalty and commitment.

Also speaking, the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, said that after due consultation, party stakeholders collectively agreed to adopt consensus in line with the APC constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the new executives, the State Chairman, Bello Ayuba, expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for his strategic guidance and pledged to steer the affairs of the party in an accountable and transparent manner.

The congress was attended by former Governor Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (SAN); former deputy governors; six members of the House of Representatives; members of the State Assembly; commissioners; APC officials; other stakeholders; as well as INEC officials.