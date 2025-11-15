2027: APC Zone C Stakeholders Pledge Support For Alia

…vow to resist imposition

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Benue South (Zone C) has pledged support for Governor Hyacinth Alia, ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a press release made available to newsmen on Saturday, the group urged the Governor to monitor the activities of some political actors in Benue South who, they claim, may be working against his interest.

In the statement signed by Dr Mathew Achigili (Chairman), Hon. Simon Adanu (Secretary) and Hon. Mrs Grace Inalegwu (Woman Leader), the stakeholders decried alleged interference in the zone’s activities by some highly-placed party officials.

Specifically, the stakeholders alleged attempts to impose party executives from ward to state level ahead of the party congress, particularly in Apa-Agatu.

“We condemn the interference in the selection of party and government appointees across the zone, as it has created chaos within APC structures in several local government areas.

“It is the exclusive right of the Governor to appoint point men in any local government; however, in the case of Apa-Agatu, we strongly believe the Governor was misinformed by the party officials, who do not mean well for his reelection bid.

“As it stands today, the APC in Apa-Agatu, Ohimini, Otukpo and Ogbadibo are in complete disarray. If nothing is done urgently, the party may fall into complete anarchy.

“We restate our membership of the APC in Benue Zone C, even as we vow to resist manipulative attempts by those seeking to undermine popular will.

“We will not hesitate to sabotage the party from inside, if our grievances are not given the urgent consideration they deserve”, the statement read in part.

The group, however, made some demands, among which included the cessation of alleged “intimidation of local government chairmen with threats of removal when they express dissenting opinions”.

It further appealed to the Governor to “prevent any imposition of local government and ward APC executive committees at the forthcoming congress”.