2027: APC Will Retain Power In Nasarawa, Says Balarabe

The immediate past Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would retain power in the state in 2027.

He particularly said that Governor Abdullahi Sule would hand over power to another APC governor in the State come 2027 given his performance and his style of leadership.

The former Speaker stated this at a reception organized by the White Cap Progressive Movement (a Political Movement) to celebrate the success of Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Supreme Court.

He said that Governor Sule has done so much for the people of the state and would make sure that he hand over power to another APC governor in 2027 for continuity, consolidation and good governance in the State.

He said “We thank God for the victory of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule and APC at the Supreme Court”

“This is our affirmation, the affirmation of votes of the people of Nasarawa State which they freely gave to Engr. AA Sule on March 18, 2023,” he said

He appreciated the people of Nasarawa LGA and others for massively voting for Governor Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18 general election.

” I have worked with His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule, very closely, has the passion of the people of the State at his heart. Let’s continue to pray and give him the maximum support to succeed,” the former Speaker said.

” What the people want is what His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule will support during the local government election in the State”

The former Speaker called on the people of the area and the State at large to continue to pray and support Gov. Sule to succeed.

On his part, Hon Muhammad Sani Otto, the Executive Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area said that the event was organized in order to celebrate the victory of Gov. Abdullahi Sule at the Supreme Court.

” We thank God for the victory of His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule at the Supreme Court. It is a victory for all of us because without the victory we and those holding political positions and benefitting from the government have gone.

Otto said that the movement was formed in order to create political awareness and direction for the people in the State.

He lauded the people of the area and the state for supporting the governor and urged them to Conti to rally round him Sule to succeed.

” His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule is doing well in the areas of peace, security, education, health, and empowerment among others. Let’s continue to pray and support His Excellency to succeed in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy”

The Chairman called on the people of the area and the state to continue to live in unity, and peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.