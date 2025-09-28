2027: APC Will Recover Its Power in Zamfara, Says Party Chairman

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that the party will reclaim power in the state during the 2027 general elections, declaring that all internal disputes have been resolved and unity restored.

State Chairman of the party, Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, represented by the Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, made the declaration during a welcome-back meeting organized by a prominent party member, Ahmad Sharu Anka. Anka had previously been at odds with the party’s leadership before reconciling.

Danfulani described the party’s defeat in the 2023 governorship election as a lesson that would not be repeated. He attributed the loss to internal divisions rather than the popularity of the opposition.

“We are now hopeful that our party, which was derailed by members who felt offended, has resolved its disagreements. The party is now united under the leadership of Senator Abdulaziz Yari and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle,” he said.

He maintained that Zamfara remains a stronghold of the APC, stressing that no other political party enjoys comparable popularity in the state.

“Recently, the party witnessed the massive cancellation of factions, making it great again without unnecessary accusations that previously created misunderstandings and blocked channels for electoral victory,” Danfulani stated.

Earlier, Ahmad Sharu Anka, a former two-time local government chairman and former Commissioner for Lands, formally announced his defection from the faction loyal to House of Representatives member Aminu Sani Jaji to the camp of Senator Yari and Minister Matawalle.

Anka pledged to work for the unity of the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

“As a grassroots politician, I have chosen to struggle for the perfect unity of the APC to ensure the total recovery of its lost power come 2027. Zamfara has always been a stronghold of the APC, and we will maintain that position,” he said.