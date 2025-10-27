2027: APC Using Intimidation To Disrupt Opposition – Kenneth Okonkwo

The former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is using intimidation tactics to disrupt opposition activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Okonkwo alleged that the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) has faced repeated attacks while holding meetings across several states.

Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor, cited incidents in Kaduna, Lagos, and Ekiti States where ADC gatherings were allegedly dispersed by thugs acting under the supervision of security agencies.

He also accused the APC of manipulating security institutions to frustrate opposition parties, contrary to provisions of the Electoral Act that mandate equal protection for all political parties.

Okonkwo expressed confidence that the ADC would form the next government, describing the APC as a party “already imploding.”

“ADC is on fire. The only thing is that we have an APC that is using every method to intimidate and scatter the plans of the opposition.

“ADC is going to form the next government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are strategising, and we are going to beat this APC. They are already imploding because all these endorsements are just an amalgamation of sycophants,” he added.