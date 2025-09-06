2027: APC, Tinubu Destabilizing Opposition Parties – Tambuwal

The immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, has accused President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of destabilising the opposition party.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives who spoke on Friday on Channels Television, claimed that the APC and Tinubu have intentionally plotted the fall of the opposition parties in the country.

When asked about facts to back up his allegation, Tambuwal insisted, “I am saying, I am not suspecting. They are involved in all of this.”

“When you look at what is happening in various political parties in Nigeria today, you don’t need to be told, no matter the amount of denial by whoever, including President Bola Tinubu, that they are not involved in destabilisation efforts of opposition parties. It is incorrect.

“I am not accusing them. I am saying they are involved in efforts aimed at destabilising opposition parties.

“It’s not a bad idea to abandon the sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion,” Tinubu told a gathering in July during the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC in Abuja, where a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, was elected as the national chairman of the party.