2027: APC Summons Ministers For Performance Review

…As party source speculate cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun summoning members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to present scorecards on the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

The first set of ministers who appeared at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday included Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs; Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

Also in attendance was Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU).

The ministers met with APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, at his office amid allegations of improper budget implementation.

Recently, Edun appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, where lawmakers raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in budget funding.

Explaining the purpose of the Minister’s visit, Yilwatda described it as part of efforts to strengthen synergy between the party and the executive arm of government.

“It is clear synergy. We want to create a clear synergy between the party and the executive. We want to ensure that they are implementing the policies of the party and the promises we made to the people.

“We have a social contract between the people of Nigeria and the party. We are ensuring that all the commitments we made are being implemented.

“We are reviewing what has been done, what has not been done, how it can be improved, and areas where there has been over-performance. That is essentially why the ministers were here for discussions.”

Meanwhile, a party source hinted at the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, claiming that some ministers have been rated poorly in internal assessments.

According to the source, the Presidency is concerned about growing public criticism of the administration’s performance.

“As you know, Nigerians and opposition parties have continued to criticise the government, alleging that the Renewed Hope Agenda has not fully met expectations,” the source said.