2027: APC Ready To Take Over FCT, Says Ganduje

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, yesterday expressed the ruling party’s readiness to take over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2027 general election.

He says he is confident of leading the APC to victory in the FCT following the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Chairman Christopher Maikalangu, alongside his councillors and supporters defected to the ruling party at the centre from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a rally to welcome them into the APC, Ganduje said 60 per cent of politicians, including Labour Party LP) leaders, in FCT are now in the APC.

According to him, with the latest development, the party is targeting the FCT’s only senatorial seat and two House of Representatives slots and all area council chairmen in the territory.

The former Kano State Governor said: “Today we have started seeing that FCT will be converted to APC. “Today we have a great political giant; we have the chairman of AMAC which is the most popular local government in the FCT.”

Share

Please follow and like us: