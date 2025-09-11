The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claim that it would reclaim power in the state during the 2027 general elections, describing it as an empty boast and political comedy.

According to a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Inyang, on Thursday, the ruling party said the PDP had lost its political relevance in the state and lacked the strength to challenge Governor Bassey Otu in the next polls.

The APC described the PDP’s recent meeting in Calabar, led by its state chairman, Venatius Ikem, as “hollow” and an attempt to create a false impression that the party still had hope of returning to power.

Reassuring its supporters, the APC declared that Governor Otu’s re-election bid in 2027 was assured as daybreak and nightfall,” urging residents to remain steadfast with the “People First” administration.

“Ordinarily, we would not waste time responding to their blithering, but we must remind Cross Riverians that even when the PDP was stronger, the APC defeated it convincingly at the polls.

“Today, the PDP is nothing but a shadow of itself, with its members trooping in droves to the APC. Their ambition in 2027 is dead on arrival.

“No amount of wishful thinking or press conferences by PDP leaders can alter the political reality, Cross Riverians have chosen progress with the APC.”