2027: APC Puts A Seal On Purchase Of Nomination, Expression Of Interest Forms For Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, put a seal on the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for President Bola Tinubu for next year’s presidential election. The situation was necessitated by the fact that Kogi Youths have paid N100 million into the APC account for the purchase of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for President Tinubu.

The APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, who received the cheques on behalf of the party, said with this, the party would not accept any other money from anybody in purchase of the forms for Tinubu.

He told journalists that another group had earlier pledged to purchase the forms for the President but could not make good their promise. He also explained that the party is likely to review the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms downward.

In 2022, the cost of APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Presidential aspirants was N100 million, while governorship aspirants was N50 million. But addressing the cost of the forms in relation to 2022, the APC National Chairman said, the party is interested in good candidates and not money. According to him, no party member would be scared to contest election with the high cost of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

In his earlier speech, the APC National Chairman praised the Kogi State Youths saying: “Today is one of the happiest moments in this party. We are seeing young people from Kogi State taking a decisive action—not to ask what the government or the President will do for them, but to ask what they can do to support Mr President so that he will return in 2027 and do much more for their people.”

According to them, Mr President has deployed the military, and the governor has provided the enabling environment and supporting equipment for them to do their jobs. They also said the President has given Kogi indigenes several appointments, including the Chief of Army Staff, the INEC Chairman, and other key positions.