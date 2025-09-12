Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, a member of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Dele Momodu has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ‘Jittery’.

Speaking on Channels Television Programme on Friday, Dele Momodu accused the ruling APC of planting seeds of disunity in opposition parties.

He said, “It’s obvious that the ruling party is jittery. The ruling party does not want any strong competition in 2027, in particular.

“They are not too bothered by the governors and the rest of them. But they want a sole candidate, if possible. All political parties would rise up and endorse one man, and that is the President and Commander-in-Chief.”

His remark came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially recognised the ADC National Working Committee led by former Senate President David Mark, with ex-Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola as secretary.

The decision has sparked fresh controversy within the party, with some members threatening legal action to challenge the development.

However, Momodu said he was not surprised by criticism of the development, particularly from former ADC presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu.

“So I was not surprised yesterday when the news broke again that these guys are on their way to court. We all know what is going on,” he said.

“There’s nothing wrong with anybody going to court if you’re aggrieved. Well, fortunately, they should have known that the conveners of ADC worked extremely hard behind the scenes to arrive at where we are now.

“They took their time. They knew the government agents would attempt to thwart their efforts, like they have done in Labour, like they are doing in PDP, and they’re doing in NNPP — creating factions everywhere