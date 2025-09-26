2027: APC, PDP React As ADC Calls For Full Membership

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the opposition coalition has directed its newly defected members to resign from their current political parties and formally register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The resolution was announced on Thursday in Abuja by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, after a caucus meeting attended by senior party leaders and other prominent political figures.

Although no specific deadline was set for the transition, Abdullahi stressed that full integration into the ADC was necessary to strengthen the coalition’s unity and political influence ahead of future elections.

This was as the party called on the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, Nasir El-Rufai, among others, to do the needful.

Reacting to the development in a strong-worded statement, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) explained that the move does not frighten them and would have no impact on them.

Bala Ibrahim, the APC Director of Publicity said that the party is not bothered by the directive, explaining that they were used to receiving defectors from other political parties also

He said, “This is nothing to frighten or put the APC in any state of embarrassment. As a matter of fact, the political atmosphere has given people room to realign.

“Don’t forget, the APC has been receiving an influx of people who are leaving their parties and joining the APC. So, people are at liberty to change sides and change signs as they wish.

“But I assure you, the APC will only grow in strength. If some leave, others will join, just as others are already joining.

“So, we are not bothered. We’re not bothered. We’re just at our strength. In the last elections, the recently concluded by-elections, it is clear that the ADC does not have the strength to rattle the APC.

“So, this is nothing to give the APC sleepless nights. You will soon see more people joining from other political parties, including from the ADC.”

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, welcomed the ADC directive, saying it presents an opportunity for all political parties to identify their true members.

He said, “It’s not about the fortunes of the PDP. It’s about democrats being consistent and Nigerians standing by what they believe in. For me, I believe that a man cannot be a man and a woman at the same time.

“So, it’s even good we know those who are of the ADC, those who are of the APC, and those who are of the PDP. At the end of the day, when each party looks at this database and sees whether their strength is enough or not enough yet, they will know what to do about the membership drive and Nigerians who will vote for them.

“It’s a welcome development, we are not bothered. This country has over 240 million Nigerians. I mean, how many of this population are politicians within this country? Many of them can join any party; it’s not about my party. It’s about Nigerians getting more sensitised and enlightened, and becoming part of the process.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Ladipo Johnson, also said that the party was not nursing any fear of losing its chieftains to the ADC

He said, “Which of our chieftains are leaving? I don’t know who was represented in the ADC. So, I can’t talk on that. I do not believe anyone of note would be there. You see, the period we are in at the moment is like what is obtainable in football, especially in the Premier League, which is called the transfer window.

“Players come and go. As you are losing some people, you are gaining others. And we believe that we will gain more than we will lose, especially among the youth. But be that as it may, we are taking steps and talking to more people. In due time, you will know our stance towards the 2027 election, whether we will be in marriage with someone else, go alone or be part of the coalition.

“The party and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will be pivotal in the election of 2027 because Kano and the North-West will determine who becomes President then,”

Obiora Ifoh, Factional Spokesman of the Labour Party, said that the ADC can make whatever decision they choose to as an existing political party.

He said, “The ADC is an existing political party. Whatever decision they want to take, it is for them and their supporters. So, we don’t have anything to say about their party programmes and policies.”