2027: APC, PDP Commence Plans With NEC

The preparations for the 2027 electoral process which involves the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) and opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in motion.

New Telegraph Online gathered that the process will commence with PDP on Friday, and it will serve as the party’s 101st meeting on Friday.

One agenda of the meeting includes the election of new national executives, who will lead the party through the primaries and 2027 general elections.

Before the date and commencement of the NEC meeting, it has been reported that the PDP, National Working Committee, and the Board of Trustees are working to resolve outstanding issues.

The coalition party (ADC) enabled a defection of prominent chieftains from the PDP, hence, acrimony might have ensued.

However, it was reported by an undisclosed member of the party that the emergence of new leadership will bring reconciliation and unity.