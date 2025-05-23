2027: APC Must Conduct Presidential Primary Despite Tinubu’s Endorsement – Udeogaranya

Share

Former presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Charles Udeogaranya, has insisted that there is no room for automatic ticket for 2027 presidential candidate.

This is coming following the recent APC National Summit in Abuja, where the party leadership and the governors including the National Assembly members elected under the platform of the party endorsed President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, Udeogaranya stated that consensus is far from it, saying he would contest for Nigerian Presidency on the platform of APC in 2027.

According to him, “While I deeply and respectfully appreciate my fellow All Progressive Congress, APC members on their Abuja Summit, may I also respectfully inform that this democracy birthed by Thomas Jefferson in his declaration of the United States Independence in 1776, entrenched by Abraham Lincoln at his speech in Gettysburg 1863 and globally expressed by Martin Luther King jnr in his Washington 1963 speech; will not fail in Nigeria, come 2027.

“There is no room for consensus in continuous hunger and chronic poverty in Nigeria, no room for consensus in economic quagmire, no room for consensus on insecurity in Nigeria, no room for consensus on nepotism in Nigeria, no room for consensus on cluelessness in Nigeria and no room on me, I and myself in the leadership of Nigeria”.

Udeogaranya declared that he will contest Nigeria Presidency on the All Progressive Congress, APC platform to bring about a better Nigeria anchored on creativity, nationalism and prosperity for all Nigerians.

Share