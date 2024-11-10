2027: APC mulls new zoning arrangement

Share

There are strong indications that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may be tinkering with a plan to review its present zoning arrangement for the National Working Committee (NWC) offices. The party is also said to be considering bringing in a former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, as its National Chairman. Anyim is at the top of names being touted for the new arrangement. A source told privy to goings-on in the party disclosed to Sunday Telegraph that both Senator Anyim and National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, had gone to visit a multi billionaire from the South East in preparation for this arrangement.

According to him, the essence of the visit was to secure the support of the billionaire, who is very close to the Presidency. In the last one year, the APC has been in the crisis of rezoning the National Chairmanship position. The National Chairmanship was in 2022 zoned to North Central (Nasarawa) and in 2023, it was rezoned to North West (Kano State). Since the rezoning, some members of APC in Nasarawa State and North Central, have be agitating for the reversal to the status quo. On several occasions, they had dragged the APC National Chairman, Ganduje to court, demanding for his removal. The party source explained that the need to rezone the NWC offices was to curb the crisis coming from North Central and to see a way of accommodating the South East properly into the party. “APC is looking for a politician and a position to bring the South East people into its folds properly,” the source said. “The rezoning of the NWC offices is preparation for the 2027 general elections,” said the source also. The source further explained that as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) plans to restructure its party by bringing in a former Senate President in persons of either Senator David Mark or Bukola Saraki, APC is also planning to bring in a figure that would match their stature . The source explained that all the party, APC is doing is to make sure it does not lose election in 2027. “So, the former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim is being considered to fit in as the APC National Chairman,” said the source. It would be recalled that APC had planned for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in October and for a non elective National Convention in December but the NEC meeting failed. Since the NEC meeting failed, the National Convention is not likely to hold by December. “All the activities of the party that would bring change in the leadership of the party have been shifted to 2025,” stated the source

