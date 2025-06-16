2027: APC In Delta North Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori, Nwoko

Share

The stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State have declared total support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Senator Ned Nwoko.

The meeting, attended by the state chairman of the party, Elder Omeni, his Delta North Senatorial chairman, Ogbuefi Adizue Eluaka, member representing Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ngozi Okolie, Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Chamberlain Dukwu, former Speaker of state’s House of Assembly and former chieftain of NIMASA, Victor Ochei at Idumuje Ugboko, the town of the senator, endorsed the trio for APC’s return ticket.

However, no reason was adduced to why the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the incumbent deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, members of the House of Assembly, serving commissioners and council chairmen from the nine local government areas of Anioma – the Igbo speaking localities, boycotted the event.

Ochei, who immediately observed this, lamented that despite that the party has grown in leaps and bounds in the state, old APC members and defectors from PDP in Delta North, have lived above parochial grievances and co-habit in a win-win situation.

He said: “There is no shying away from the truth. There is a part of the party that is not here. It is our responsibility to bring all of us together.”

The meeting, however, said the President and the governor have provided responsible leadership within two years in office while Nwoko has given visibility to effective representation, oversight function and the business of lawmaking

Share