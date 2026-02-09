2027: APC Guber Aspirant Canvases For Support In Badagry

A governorship aspirant in Lagos State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, has appealed to party leaders in Badagry division to support him in becoming the next governor of the state.

Ajose made the appeal during an APC engagement with Local Government Area Coordinators in the 10 LGA and Local Council Development Areas in Badagry Division held at the weekend. The meeting convened by Ajose brought together grassroots coordinators, party stakeholders, and political leaders.

The aim of the meeting was to strengthen political structures ahead of the coming electoral cycle. Speaking with the party delegates, Ajose said: “We have come here to seek for your support, we need your support to get there.

“It is through your support that will make us to rebuild our city. Nobody will come from outside and build it for us.” Ajose described Badagry division as the future of Nigeria. “We are not being marginalized but we are waiting for our time.