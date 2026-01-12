2027: APC Group Urges Tinubu, Ministers To Settle Local Contractors

The National Forum of APC Young Professionals (NFAYP) yesterday asked the Federal Government to settle outstanding debts owed to indigenous contractors.

The Forum cautioned the Minister of Finance Wale Edun, his Works counterpart Dave Umahi and the Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF) Shamsedeen Ogunjimi against focusing on foreign contractors to the detriment of their local counterparts.

In a statement by National Chairman Lukman Adejobi and Secretary Godwin Lukas, the NFAYP bemoaned the inability of the Federal Government to fulfill its promises despite the series of interventions and commitments.

The group said: “Despite the interventions of the National Assembly in October and the Presidential Committee set up by President Bola Tinubu in December 2025 the ministers and AGoF have refused to clear the arrears.