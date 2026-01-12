New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 12, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2027: APC Group…

2027: APC Group Urges Tinubu, Ministers To Settle Local Contractors

EX-NAWOJ President Hails Nigerian Women, Tasks Tinubu On Security

The National Forum of APC Young Professionals (NFAYP) yesterday asked the Federal Government to settle outstanding debts owed to indigenous contractors.

The Forum cautioned the Minister of Finance Wale Edun, his Works counterpart Dave Umahi and the Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF) Shamsedeen Ogunjimi against focusing on foreign contractors to the detriment of their local counterparts.

In a statement by National Chairman Lukman Adejobi and Secretary Godwin Lukas, the NFAYP bemoaned the inability of the Federal Government to fulfill its promises despite the series of interventions and commitments.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The group said: “Despite the interventions of the National Assembly in October and the Presidential Committee set up by President Bola Tinubu in December 2025 the ministers and AGoF have refused to clear the arrears.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Crisis Hits Hajj 2026 Preparations As NAHCON, Saudi Aviation Office Clash Over Failed Agreement
Read Next

Cleric To FG Address Rising Costs Of Living