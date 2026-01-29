2027: APC Governors Meet In Abuja

The Governor elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), on Wednesday, met behind closed doors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge, Hope Uzodimma, in Abuja.

The meeting follows growing political consultations within the ruling party ahead of its national convention slated for March.

Those in attendance include Governors Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Uba Sani (Kaduna), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

Others include Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom).

However, Governors Dikko Radda (Katsina), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe) were absent. They sent their deputies to represent them at the meeting.

The meeting also had in attendance members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Part of the agenda included the ongoing electronic registration exercise, the conduct of ward and local government congresses, and other pressing national and party-related issues.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the Forum remains committed to deepening democracy.

He applauded the ongoing e-registration as it will strengthen data driven base.

“The Forum reaffirmed its collective commitment to deepening internal democracy, strengthening party structures, and advancing reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness within the APC across all levels of the federation,” the communique read.

“The Forum reviewed and endorsed the proposed timetable and institutional framework as approved by NEC for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention.

“The Forum emphasised the importance of transparent and coordinated financial management in the conduct of congresses and conventions, ensuring fairness, consistency, and accountability across all states, including those without APC-governed administrations.

“The PGF reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to party unity and internal harmony. The Forum underscored the need for responsible leadership communication and collective discipline in strengthening public confidence in the Party’s democratic processes.”