2027: APC Governors Endorse Tinubu, Vow To Deliver States

Share

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement was announced during the APC National Summit held Thursday at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The motion was moved by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, and seconded by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State—signaling a unified front among APC governors in support of Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, Uzodimma reiterated the governors’ collective commitment to mobilizing resources and delivering victory for the President across their respective states.

The governors expressed strong confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and the reforms under his administration, pledging to ensure that his re-election campaign receives full support across the federation.

The endorsement comes on the heels of similar declarations from other party stakeholders, including governors of the North Central region who recently passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, citing his developmental strides and inclusive governance.

The PGF’s endorsement further cements President Tinubu’s position as the leading flagbearer of the APC heading into the 2027 general elections.

Details later…

Share