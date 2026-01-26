2027: APC Gives Gov Yusuf Automatic Ticket As Aspirants Relinquish Contests

The former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has told Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf that all those aspiring for the gubernatorial seat have agreed to forfeit their aspirations to him.

He said while receiving the Governor formally back to APC that, “I can categorically tell you that you are going to win 2027 with a landslide because all those contesting for the same seat have agreed to allow alone go for it”.

Ganduje said, “To the leaders of the APC, this is a memorable occasion we are all waiting for. I strongly welcomed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf back to his home.”

He reminded that, “we were in APC together with you, it was formed with you, but later on, because of some political differences, political redirection, you left the party to NNPP, but now we are thankful that you are back to our party and your home”.

“You as our brother, the Governor of Kano State, you are a progressive politician from your utterances, your policies and the implementation of those policies.” Informing him that the policies of the APC, you are the leader of the party today in Kano.”

Ganduje, who put to rest the speculation and disagreement of who will lead the Party in Kano, said Governor Yusuf today stands as the leader of the Party in the State.

He reminded that President Tinubu is a true Nigerian, a true politician who treats citizens not based on their religions of ethnicity, assuring him that Abba will win 2027.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, commended Governor Yusuf for the bold decision of returning to the APC, insisting that the decision is a lasting one