2027: APC Elders Pledge Support For Eno’s Re-Election

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom have pledged their support for the reelection of Governor Umo Eno on the platform of the ruling party.

They elders including former Petroleum Minister Chief Don Etiebet, former Deputy Governor Nsima Ekere and former APC governorship aspirant Senator Ita Enang expressed excitement over Eno’s defection to the APC.

In separate statements, they unanimously hailed the governor for his decision to connect Akwa Ibom State to the centre, stressing that his movement to the APC will bring development to the state. Etiebet, while welcoming Eno to the APC, said:

“I warmly welcome the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno, and the PDP family into the All Progressives Congress (APC). “Governor Eno has demonstrated uncommon leadership and commitment to the develop ment of Akwa Ibom State.

“I particularly commend his bold steps in infrastructure development, which have had direct and positive impacts on the lives of ordinary Akwa Ibomites. “The people of Oruk Anam LGA are happy and will not forget this as the road to development has finally come to them.”

Enang also urged Akwa Ibom people to expect more developmental projects in the State with the movement of governor Eno into the APC as the party that controls the centre.

