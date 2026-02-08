2027: APC Credibility Forum Steps In To Harmonise Bauchi Guber Race

The Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Credibility Forum has intensified efforts to reconcile governorship aspirants and strengthen party cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tahiru Mohammed Jamda, Secretary of the forum, said the initiative is aimed at eliminating potential sources of conflict within the party to ensure a united front.

Jamda disclosed that the forum recently met with a governorship aspirant, Dr. Madan Nura Manu Soro, as part of a series of consultations planned with all aspirants.

“We want to clear anything that may cause problems along the line. That is why we are going round to meet each aspirant one after the other,” he said.

He noted that after individual engagements, the forum plans to bring all aspirants together to resolve outstanding issues and promote unity.

Quoting a Hausa proverb to emphasise the importance of openness, Jamda said the forum would ensure transparent discussions that would strengthen trust among party members.

He added that the reconciliation effort is critical to the APC’s chances of winning the governorship election in Bauchi State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Credibility Forum has embarked on engagements with APC stakeholders and aspirants with a view to producing a single candidate for the party ahead of the forthcoming 2027 general election in the state.