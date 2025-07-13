2027: APC Chieftain Warns Coalition Leaders To Stop Heating Up Polity

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has warned opposition political leaders to stop heating up the polity ahead of 2027 general elections.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, gave the warning while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

The APC chieftain said that the utterances and actions of many opposition leaders had started causing unnecessary tension across the country.

Oyintiloye said that while the general elections were still almost two years away, the tension being generated in the country was becoming worrisome.

Specifically, Oyintiloye said that a statement credited to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, calling for violent protest for a change of government ahead of the 2027 elections, was unpatriotic.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that what the country needed at this point in time was to consolidate on the gains of democracy and not to create unnecessary agitations that could lead to unrest.

Oyintiloye also said while alignment of politician into a coalition for the purpose of seeking power was not a new dimension in any democratic setting.

He, however, said that the use of such a platform to set citizens against the government should not be tolerated.

According to him, many coalition leaders are hungry for power and are ready to get it at all costs, not minding the negative implications of their actions on the country.

“We don’t have any other country except Nigeria, and it would be unwise to destroy it with our utterances and unguided actions due to power hunger.

“What the country need now is patriotic leaders who can support the present administration to work together in building a better future, create wealth, sustain peace, stability and progress, “he said.

He urged opposition leaders to support the president in moving the country forward and stop causing unnecessary tension.