A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and security expert, Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has kicked against speculation surrounding the potential replacement of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate based on religious grounds ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is as he stressed that the North does not have a Christian candidate with the political clout and strong support base required to deliver an electoral victory in the forthcoming election.

Mumuni, a member of the intelligence and security team of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) during the 2023 presidential election, asserted that such a move could have a negative impact on the APC’s chances of retaining power.

His reaction came on the heels of controversies arising from the potential replacement of Vice President Shettima’s photograph from a banner displayed at the North-East Zonal Public Hearing on the amendment of the APC constitution.

New Telegraph reports that the development has stirred speculation about an imminent plan to replace Shettima from the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

According to him, discussions about replacing Shettima with a Christian vice-presidential candidate, ostensibly to address concerns about religious inclusivity, are not strategically sound in the current political climate.

Mumuni argued that the northern region is currently without a Christian candidate with sufficient grassroots support and nationwide appeal to complement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electoral strength.

“Any miscalculation in this regard could jeopardise the winning ticket for the current administration,” he warned, adding that electoral arithmetic, rather than sentiment, must guide such high-stakes political decisions.

Mumuni further highlighted Vice President Shettima’s “unwavering loyalty and commitment” to President Tinubu and the administration’s policy objectives, describing this loyalty as a critical stabilising factor in governance.

He contended that replacing a vice president who has demonstrated consistency and alignment with the president’s vision could ruffle and introduce unnecessary uncertainty into the political system.

While validating the demands for greater Christian representation in leadership are legitimate and well-intentioned, the APC stalwart urged party leaders to pursue alternative approaches that would not weaken the existing political alliance.

He suggested that inclusivity could be enhanced through strategic appointments of credible individuals with proven influence, competence and commitment to national unity and development.

Mumuni also cautioned against drawing parallels between Nigeria’s political context and foreign examples, such as the United States under former President Donald Trump.

He noted that Nigeria’s socio-political environment is unique and requires home-grown solutions rather than imported political templates that may not align with the country’s complex realities.

He highlighted the potential consequences of changing the vice president. Mumuni identified several risks, including threats to political stability, mixed public perception, internal party divisions and possible loss of electoral advantage.

The party chieftain explained that a new vice president could face challenges relating to acceptance, loyalty and alignment with the president’s agenda, all of which are critical to effective governance.

He added that such a transition could also affect policy direction and administrative efficiency, as a new vice president would need time to adjust to the demands of office, potentially slowing governance at a critical period.

Mumuni maintained that preserving the Tinubu–Shettima alliance remains the best option for Nigeria as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

He called for constructive dialogue within the APC on ways to enhance representation and inclusivity without compromising political stability and effective governance.

“Maintaining cohesion and focusing on good governance will best serve Nigeria’s interests,” he said, urging party stakeholders to prioritise unity and strategic thinking over divisive speculation.